Jump In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Box Office, Could Have a Rs 40 Cr Weekend
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi sees 30% jump in ticket sales on Saturday.
After opening to sparkling reviews and an impressive Rs 10.50 crore box office collections on Friday, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's earnings took a jump on Saturday. The positive word-of-mouth and reviews definitely made an impact as several cinemas put out a 'House Full' board outside theatres on day 2 for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.
According to figures released by the producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film's earnings rose by 30% on Saturday and it collected a total of Rs 13.32 crore on day 2.
Bhansali's film has so far made Rs 23.82 crore from ticket sales in India. Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to once again witness a jump in collections on Sunday and could be looking at a weekend box office collection close to Rs 40 crore. With Tuesday also being a national holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, there could be another huge jump in ticket sales for the film giving it a big first week total.
According to trade reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi is doing well in the overseas market as well and has generated more ticket sales than the big Tamil and Telugu releases of the week - Valimai and Bheemla Nayak.
