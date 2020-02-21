‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ in Intl. Cinephile Society’s 100 Best Films
The International Cinephile Society (ICS) has published a list of the 100 best films of the decade, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s magnum opus, Gangs of Wasseypur, was awarded the 58th position on the list. It is the only Indian film to make it to the list.
Starring a huge cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqi, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Vineet Kumar, Piyush Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, among other, the two-part crime thriller released in 2012. Set in the town of Wasseypur in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the film follows the story of a coal-mining mafia family.
Interestingly, eight out of the top films were directed by non-American filmmakers. While Kenneth Lonergan's 2011 epic drama Margaret made it to the top, Bong Joon-Ho’s recent Oscar winner Parasite earned the 25th position on the list.
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron), The Handmaiden (Park Chan-wook), The Social Network (David Fincher), Call Me By Your Name (Luca Guadagnino), Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and Blue is the Warmest Colour by Abdellatif Kechiche are some of the films that feature on the list.
Gangs of Wasseypur also earned the 59th position in The Guardian’s list of top 100 best films of the 21st century published last year, and was the only Indian film to make it. Anurag Kashyap had taken to Instagram to share the moment.
Here’s the full list of International Cinephile Society’s 100 best films of the decade.
1. Margaret
2. The Tree Of Life
3. Holy Motors
4. A Separation
5. Carol
6. Laurence Anyways
7. Zama
8. Silence
9. Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno
10. Happy Hour
11. Mad Max: Fury Road
12. Phantom Thread
13. Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives
14. Under the Skin
15. Twin Peaks: The Return
16. Toni Erdmann
17. Moonlight
18. Roma
19. Tabu
20. Call Me By Your Name
21. Pain And Glory
22. Cemetery of Splendour
23. The Master
24. Certified Copy
25. Parasite
26. Melancholia
27. “Burning”
28. “Blue Is The Warmest Colour”
29. “Mysteries of Lisbon”
30. “Gravity”
31. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
32. “Boyhood”
33. “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”
34. “Winter Sleep”
35. “Embrace of the Serpent”
36. “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire”
37. “The Social Network”
38. “No Home Movie”
39. “Mommy”
40. “Cloud Atlas”
41. “Hard To Be A God”
42. “La bocca del Lupo”
43.“The Assassin”
44. “The Turin Horse”
45. “Faces Places”
46. “The Great Beauty”
47. “A Touch of Sin”
48. “The Rider”
49. “American Honey”
50. “Once Upon A Time In Anatolia”
51. “Pariah”
52. “Goodbye to Language”
53. “The Image Book”
54. “House of Tolerance”
55. “Spring Breakers”
56. “Meek’s Cutoff”
57. “Nocturama”
58. “Gangs of Wasseypur”
59. “Arabian Nights”
60. “Of Gods and Men”
61. “Almayer’s Folly”
62. “Timbuktu”
63. “Frances Ha”
64. “Her”
65. “An Elephant Sitting Still”
66. “Weekend”
67. “Certain Women”
68. “The Wild Boys”
69. “Synonyms”
70. “Arabia”
71. “A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery”
72. “Les mains Libres”
73. “Stranger by the Lake”
74. “If Beale Street Could Talk”
75. “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”
76. “Amour Fou”
77. “The Missing Picture”
78. “In the Family”
79. “The Handmaiden”
80. “Happy as Lazzaro”
81. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
82. “Blood of My Blood”
83. “A Paris Education”
84. “The Act of Killing”
85. “Eden”
86. “Bangkok Nites”
87. “Vitalina Varela”
88. “The Strange Case of Angelica”
89. “Norte, the End of History”
90. “How Do You Know”
91. “Leviathan” (Castaing-Taylor & Paravel)
92. “Aquarius”
93. “Archipelago”
94. Le Quattro Volte
95. “Malgré la Nuit
96. “Stray Dogs”
97. “Faust”
98. “Elle”
99. “Cosmos”
100. “La Flor”
