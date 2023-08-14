'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 3: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Film Earns Rs 135 Crore

Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's (Sunny Deol) journey to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. Ameesha reprises her role as Sakeena.

Gadar 2 has been receiving critical responses from the critics. The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra writes, "Think of war films like Shershaah or Pathaan and think of Bollywood masala like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. We’re at a place where Indian cinema, while still keeping in touch with Bollywood roots, is evolving into a new sensibility, and is adjusting to its audience. In a time like this, a film that boasts of nothing new brings only that to the table – nothing new."