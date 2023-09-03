ADVERTISEMENT
Gadar 2 Box Office Day 23: Sunny Deol's Film Likely To Cross 500 Crore Mark

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

Gadar 2 Box Office Day 23: Sunny Deol's Film Likely To Cross 500 Crore Mark
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is a raging success at the box office. The film has broken many box office records and is likely to cross the 500 crore mark. Helmed by Anil Sharma the film is a sequel to Gadar which was released in 2001.

Taran Adarsh shared a poster of Gadar 2 on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “500 not out today… Gadar 2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark today [Sunday]… Next target: Baahubali 2 Hindi… third film to cross ₹ 500 crore [Nett BOC], after Baahubali 2 Hindi [2017] and Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Friday 5.20 crore, Saturday 5.72 crore. Total: ₹ 493.37 crore. India biz. Box office.”

Gadar 2 clashed with the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar's most-anticipated film of the year, OMG 2, on 11 August. Gadar 2 opened on Friday with a collection of Rs 40 crore. It also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Topics:  Gadar 2 

