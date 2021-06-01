FWICE Writes to Maharashtra CM Seeking Permission to Resume Work

"We being the mother body of 32 different crafts of artists, workers and technicians of the industry have been receiving numerous calls from our members regarding their difficult survival conditions and requesting us to start the work of the Industry," it read.

The letter also read, "Sir, we hereby request you to please provide us with a special permission to resume the work of the M&E industry enabling these lakhs of daily wage workers to earn their living and survive with their families during these most difficult times. We shall ensure that the work shall resume with strict adherence to the SOP's, Guidelines issued by the government especially for the M&E Industry."



"FWICE and the Co-ordination Committee assure you that all the Rules and regulations of the Government shall be followed by each and every crew member and all necessary precautions shall be taken at each work location."



"We look forward to your understanding, cooperation and your permission for us to resume the work in the M&E industry accordingly," the letter concluded.