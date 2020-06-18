The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has written a letter to Salman Khan, thanking him for his unconditional support to daily wage workers in the film industry during the COVID-19 crisis.The letter begins with, “On behalf of all the workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry, we the members of the FWICE would hereby like to thank you for your kindness and generosity towards our members during these difficult times of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The kindness and thoughtfulness that has been showered by you on our members through Being Human Foundation has enabled our workers to survive with dignity in this trying period and are feeding their families with a little ease”.Salman Gifts Sheer Khurma Ingredients to 5,000 Families on Eid The film body goes on to say that Salman has selflessly supported the technicians and other workers, adding that the actor has taken their of their expensive medical treatment and other essentials also. “Since past many years these workers have received worry free treatments for their highly expensive medical ailments due to your heavy donations to us through the Being Human Foundation. When the nation is affected with any natural calamity you are always on the peak to help the Nation. Your patriotism will always remain high in our hearts”, the letter adds.FWICE Seeks Consent From Maha CM to Resume Post-Production Work We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.