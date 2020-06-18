The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has written a letter to the media and entertainment industry, celebrities and technicians, asking them to boycott Chinese products and refrain from promoting the same, in the light of the death of 20 Indian soldiers at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.The letter begins with, “The death of 20 Indian soldiers in the June 16 clashes that erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh has led the nationwide protest against China and its military forces. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees representing the artists, workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry hereby is concerned about the lives of our soldiers and the internal security of our country. We hereby advise all the celebrities, technicians to kindly refrain from promoting any made in china products through the medium of Advertisements or Social and digital media.”The film body goes on to recommend ‘not hiring any Chinese actors and technicians.’ “Time has come to show our real patriotism and the only way for it is that we answer this brutality of China and make them learn a lesson of their life by destroying their economy. Only this will be the way to pay our tribute to the martyrs those laid down their lives protecting our borders in Ladakh,” it reads. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.