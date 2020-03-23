From Killa to Look Who’s Back: 10 Films To Discover on OTT Today
The rapid spread of coronavirus in India has forced us to go into self-isolation and a complete lockdown in several parts of the country. With most of our entertainment now coming from the OTT platforms, it could be the best time to chance upon some gems that are out there waiting to be discovered.
Here’s our recommendation of 10 shows, documentaries and feature films that should definitely be given a shot.
INDIAN
1. Stories By Rabindranath Tagore
This Hindi series, first aired on Epic channel in 2015, is a collection of 20 classic short stories by Rabindranath Tagore. Directed by Anurag Basu, the series features actors like Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Bhanu Uday, Savita Prabhune and Amrita Puri among many others.
2. Killa
Killa is a Marathi language coming-of-age story of a young city boy who moves to a small village in Konkan, as he struggles to adapt to the recent death of his father and his new surroundings. The film won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Marathi and actor Parth Bhalerao, who played the protagonist, received a Special Mention.
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Bollywood Calling
Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Bollywood Calling is a hilarious take on the workings of the Hindi film industry - from the tardiness of the shoot to last-minute writing of dialogues. Starring Om Puri, Kunal Vikayar and Perizaad Zorabian, among others, this comedy is surely worth a shot. The film was screened at the Rome Film Festival, and the MAMI Film Festival, and before its limited theatrical release.
Where to watch: Netflix & Hotstar
4. Bazaar
This 1982 drama, directed by playwright and short story writer Sagar Sarhadi is based on true stories of bride buying in India. The film follows a young girl being sold by needy parents to affluent expatriates in the Middle-east. The film stars brilliant actors like Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak Shah and Farooq Shaikh. Supriya won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Blue Umbrella
A lesser-known from Vishal Bhardwaj, The Blue Umbrella, is based on Ruskin Bond’s novel by the same name. Set in a village in Himachal Pradesh, the film follows the story of Biniya who receives a blue umbrella as a gift from some Japanese tourists and gains immense popularity in the village. But shopkeeper Nandkishore, played by Pankaj Kapoor, has his eye on it.
Where to watch: Netflix
ENGLISH/FOREIGN LANGUAGE
1. My Neighbor Totoro
This acclaimed animated gem by director Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most feel-good and heartwarming stories to come out Ghibli Studios. Netflix recently added many Ghibli titles to its collection, and My Neighbor Totoro is definitely a must-watch among them. The story follows two sisters as they settle into an old country house with their father and wait for their mother to recover from an illness in an area hospital. As the sisters explore their new home, they befriend playful spirits in their house and a cuddly creature known as Totoro outside.
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Train To Busan
This South Korean film, which premiered at the midnight screenings section of the Cannes International Film Festival 2016, is a uniquely thrilling take on the zombie genre. It tells the story of a father and daughter whose train journey to Busan turns into a nightmare when they are trapped amidst a zombie outbreak in the country. An interesting parallel to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Paris Is Burning
This 1990 documentary directed Jennie Livingston, captures the spirit of the trailblazing ball culture of 1980s New York. A groundbreaking film of the times, Paris Is Burning delves into the lives of the African-American, Latino, gay and transgender communities, who made the ball competitions one of the most influential LGBTQ+ movements of the 20th century.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. The Florida Project
This 2017 American slice-of-life drama, directed by Sean Baker, follows a six-year-old girl living with her rebellious single mother in a motel in Florida, as they try to make ends meet. The misery of their life is contrasted with the nearby Disneyworld.
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Look Who’s Back
2015’s Look Who’s Back is a unique German satirical comedy based on a novel by the same name. The film features unscripted vignettes of Oliver Masucci interacting with regular Germans as Hitler. These conversations are interspersed with scripted sequences.
Where to watch: Netflix
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
