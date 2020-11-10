First Look: Tiger Shroff's Ganapath Set in a Post-Pandemic World

Shroff, best known for his action sequences on screen, said he is looking forward to working on the film.

“After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and I am excited to collaborate with them,” the actor said in a statement.

Bhagnani also said he is looking forward to collaborate with Shroff. "Tiger Shroff has the potential to shoulder a film like this. His movies have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre", he said in a statement.

Ganapath will go on floors in mid 2021 and is slated to release in 2022.