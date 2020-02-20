First Look: Annu Kapoor Dons a Turban in Bachchan-Starrer ‘Chehre’

The makers of Chehre have released the first look of Annu Kapoor from the film. In the still, Kapoor dons a maroon turban, a brown coat and sweater. He’s sitting on the couch and staring off in some direction.

While sharing the look, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#FirstLook: #AnnuKapoor in #Chehre... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 17 July 2020 release.”