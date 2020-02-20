First Look: Annu Kapoor Dons a Turban in Bachchan-Starrer ‘Chehre’
The makers of Chehre have released the first look of Annu Kapoor from the film. In the still, Kapoor dons a maroon turban, a brown coat and sweater. He’s sitting on the couch and staring off in some direction.
While sharing the look, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#FirstLook: #AnnuKapoor in #Chehre... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 17 July 2020 release.”
In May 2019, Bachchan had shared the first look from the sets of the film. He’d shared a silhouette photo of himself and wrote, “Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying ..”
Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav. It is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.
In January, the makers of Chehre released a still featuring both Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. In the photo, Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan are seated on two different ends of a sofa as they intently look in the same direction. They’re both dressed in pant-suit outfits. Amitabh Bachchan is also wearing a beret on his head.
The film is all set to release on 17 July.
In July 2019, Shraddha Kapoor had shared her brother Siddhant Kapoor’s first look from Chehre. Shraddha wrote, “First look of my Birthday Boy Bhaiya’s film! #CHEHRE @siddhanthkapoor.”
