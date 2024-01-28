ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Filmfare Awards 2024: 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Jawan' Win Big in Technical Categories

While 'Sam Bahadur' bagged three awards in the technical categories, 'Jawan' won two.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan won big in the 'Technical Awards' category of the 69th Filmfare Awards on Saturday, 27 January. The curtain raiser of the prestigious awards ceremony, which took place at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna.

While Sam Bahadur bagged three awards in the technical categories, Jawan won for Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

Have a look at the full list of winners here:

  • Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma for Sam Bahadur and Sync Cinema for Animal

  • Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal

  • Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Sam Bahadur

  • Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX for Jawan

  • Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

  • Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for Sam Bahadur

  • Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three Of Us

  • Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya for 'What Jhumka?' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

  • Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee and Sunil Rodrigues for Jawan

