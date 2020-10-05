Feels Good: Salman Khan Resumes Shooting For 'Radhe'

The photo shows Salman dressed in a quirky leather jacket and black trousers. Fans flooded the comments section of his post with remarks such as "Can't wait", and "kya baat hai" and "Really excited for this film."

Some time back Salman's brother Sohail Khan told Mumbai Mirror that the makers of Radhe are following all the necessary precautions while shooting. "A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose off the PPE kits and masks after use as per the guidelines provided", Sohail had said.

Salman began shooting for the film in November last year. Things came to an unexpected halt owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Radhe is the second collaborative project of Salman and Disha Patani after the 2019 film Bharat.