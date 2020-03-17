Top Entertainment News: Big B’s Marathi Film to Re-Release
Catch the day’s top entertainment news here.&nbsp;
Catch the day’s top entertainment news here. (Photo: The Quint)
Live

Top Entertainment News: Big B’s Marathi Film to Re-Release

Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi Film to Re-Release Owing to Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi film AB Anni CD, which hit screens on Friday, 13 March, will re-release later, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The decision was taken owing to the shutdown of theatres in several parts of India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, Punjab. Producer Akshay Bardapurkar said that they have taken the call keeping everyone’s safety in mind. “We have consciously taken this decision to push the release date of AB Anni CD keeping in mind everyone’s safety. The response to the film has been overwhelming”.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Bollywood section for more stories.

    Loading...