Top Entertainment News: Big B’s Marathi Film to Re-Release

Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi film AB Anni CD, which hit screens on Friday, 13 March, will re-release later, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The decision was taken owing to the shutdown of theatres in several parts of India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, Punjab. Producer Akshay Bardapurkar said that they have taken the call keeping everyone’s safety in mind. “We have consciously taken this decision to push the release date of AB Anni CD keeping in mind everyone’s safety. The response to the film has been overwhelming”.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)