ED Confirms Rs 15 Cr Withdrawn From Sushant's Account

ED is yet to investigate all transactions from Sushant's bank accounts. The publication quotes a source from the agency, “We are looking into who was using the debit cards and the netbanking facility to ascertain if someone else who had access to the PINs or the passwords could have performed those transactions."

The probe will also look into the two companies the late actor had set up with Rhea, of which Rhea and her brother were listed as directors.

On 28 July, an FIR had been filed against her under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Sushant had died by suicide on 14 June.