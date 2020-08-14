ED Confirms Rs 15 Cr Withdrawn From Sushant's Account
The Enforcement Directorate is probing the transactions between the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty.
The Enforcement Directorate confirmed that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from one of the bank accounts of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, according to Mumbai Mirror.
However, ED has not found any direct, large fund transfer from his account Rhea Chakraborty. The identities of the recipients of the tranches amounting to Rs 15 crore are being ascertained.
An FIR by Sushant's father alleged Rhea siphoned off Rs 15 crore from him and that "Sushant's credit cards and bank accounts were run by Rhea and her family."
ED is yet to investigate all transactions from Sushant's bank accounts. The publication quotes a source from the agency, “We are looking into who was using the debit cards and the netbanking facility to ascertain if someone else who had access to the PINs or the passwords could have performed those transactions."
The probe will also look into the two companies the late actor had set up with Rhea, of which Rhea and her brother were listed as directors.
On 28 July, an FIR had been filed against her under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Sushant had died by suicide on 14 June.
