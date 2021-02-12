Emraan Hashmi to Play the Villain in Salman, Katrina's 'Tiger 3'?

Speculations are abuzz that Emraan Hashmi is all set to play the role of the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. A source told The Times of India, "The producers of Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films, felt that Emraan Hashmi is best suited for the role of a villain. He is a fine, intense actor and that quality helped him bag the role".

As of now, there hasn't been any official announcement about Tiger 3. However, reports suggest that the film will go on floors in March. Salman would have finished shooting for Bigg Boss 14, which is supposed to have its grand finale on 21 February.

On the work front, Emraan will be starring in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film is set to release later this year.

(With inputs from The Times of India)