ED at Sushant's 'Raabta' Director Dinesh Vijan's Office

As per a report by The Times of India, ED raided the filmmaker's house also on 14 October as they are probing a money-laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The report also suggests that Dinesh Vijan had signed a two-film contract with the late actor, but after Raabta the other project never took off. Vijan was reportedly questioned by ED on 15 September.

The ED team is reportedly looking into the transactions involved in the contract between Dinesh Vijan and Sushant Singh Rajput and other monetary details involved in the second project.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing the death of Sushant. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on 14 June.

(With inputs from The Times of India)