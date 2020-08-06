Media is Victimizing Us: Disha Salian's Father to Mumbai Police

"We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play.

News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's reputation and my family's reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family's health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them.

Through this letter. I would request you to take reasonable action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their insensitive act towards us."