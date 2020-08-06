Media is Victimizing Us: Disha Salian's Father to Mumbai Police
Disha's father wrote to Mumbai Police seeking action against those spreading false news about his deceased daughter.
Post Disha Salian's death by suicide on 9 June, multiple reports have been circulating about the reasons behind her suicide, even linking it to Sushant Singh Rajput's death on 14 June.
Disha's father has now written to the Mumbai Police seeking action against those spreading false reports and news about his deceased daughter. In his letter, he said that news of Disha's rape and murder are false and cooked up. He also added that the media has been mentally harassing him and his family.
Here's the letter written by Disha's father:
"I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian. In light of the above unfortunate incident and circumstances, I had already submitted a written complaint in Malvani Police Station & ACP's office vide letter dated: 13/07/2020 against derogatory posts and forwards being shared by the listed people in the said letter, leading to defamation of my deceased daughter and my family."
"I would like to bring to your attention, the atrocities of journalists and media people on my family. They are providing the media with misleading news which are not only creating hindrance to the actual inquiry being conducted, but it's also taking a toll on my family. "Disha Salian's father
"We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play.
News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's reputation and my family's reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family's health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them.
Through this letter. I would request you to take reasonable action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their insensitive act towards us."
