'Wasn't Convinced About Casting Another Actor As Sharmaji': Dir Hitesh Bhatia

For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, we'll see two actors play the same role in a film, Sharmaji Namkeen. The film started out with Rishi Kapoor in the lead and his role was taken over by Paresh Rawal after the actor's untimely demise.

We spoke to the film's director Hitesh Bhatia who revealed that he didn't think his film would be completed after Rishi Kapoor passed away. He also told us how he reacted when the producers suggested casting another actor to complete Sharmaji Namkeen.

Farhan Akhtar, who is one of the producers on the film, reveals why Rishi's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, wasn't considered for the role. Sharmaji Namkeen is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on 31 March.

