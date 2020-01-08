Meghna Files Affidavit in Response to Lawsuit Against ‘Chhapaak’

The suit fails to make out any case of copyright infringement, the affidavit said, adding information available in public domain is not protected under the Copyright Act.

“In the present case, the plaintiff (Bharti) has sought the protection of an idea of a film based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal,” Gulzar said in the affidavit.

“True facts and events are not entitled to copyright protection,” the affidavit added.