Meghna Files Affidavit in Response to Lawsuit Against ‘Chhapaak’
Copyright cannot be claimed on true events and incidents, Chhapaak movie director Meghna Gulzar told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday and sought the dismissal of a suit filed by a writer claiming he originally penned a story on the life of an acid attack survivor on which the film is based.
The affidavit, filed through Naik Naik and Company’s advocates Ameet Naik and Madhu Gadodia, said the suit was “wholly misconceived, frivolous, legally untenable and unmeritorious.”
The suit fails to make out any case of copyright infringement, the affidavit said, adding information available in public domain is not protected under the Copyright Act.
“In the present case, the plaintiff (Bharti) has sought the protection of an idea of a film based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal,” Gulzar said in the affidavit.
“True facts and events are not entitled to copyright protection,” the affidavit added.
“The plaintiff’s intention is to only wrongfully and dishonestly gain publicity and pressurize Meghna Gulzar. The plaintiff wants to tarnish the reputation of Meghna Gulzar and extract money,” the affidavit said.
The suit came up for hearing before Justice S C Gupte who posted it for hearing on Wednesday.
Bharti sought an interim stay on the release of the film pending final hearing of the suit.
Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, is slated to hit the theatres on 10 January and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
(Inputs: PTI)
