'DDLJ' Returns to Maratha Mandir As Theatres Re-open in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turned 25 this year. While fans celebrated this milestone in their own little ways, there's some more exciting news for them. As cinema halls across Maharashtra have re-opened after being shut for over eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the iconic film has returned to Maratha Mandir.

Sharing the news on social media trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#DDLJ BACK IN CINEMAS... As theatres reopen in #Maharashtra, #AdityaChopra’s iconic film #DDLJ - starring #SRK and #Kajol - will start playing at #MarathaMandir [#Mumbai] *again* from TODAY... The longest-running and one of the most successful #Hindi films of all time."