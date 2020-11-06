'DDLJ' Returns to Maratha Mandir As Theatres Re-open in Mumbai
Cinema halls were shut for over eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turned 25 this year. While fans celebrated this milestone in their own little ways, there's some more exciting news for them. As cinema halls across Maharashtra have re-opened after being shut for over eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the iconic film has returned to Maratha Mandir.
Sharing the news on social media trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#DDLJ BACK IN CINEMAS... As theatres reopen in #Maharashtra, #AdityaChopra’s iconic film #DDLJ - starring #SRK and #Kajol - will start playing at #MarathaMandir [#Mumbai] *again* from TODAY... The longest-running and one of the most successful #Hindi films of all time."
After its release, Aditya Chopra's debut film DDLJ went on to become the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. It ran for over 20 years in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre.
Talking about the re-opening of theatres, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said at a webinar that the state will create world-class facilities for giving a major boost to the entertainment sector and to enable it produce quality films and content.
