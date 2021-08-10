Why Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai' Is the Definitive Film on Friendship

20 years ago, this week, a young urban relationship drama about three friends hit our screens and changed... everything. Infused with a rare restraint and new age sensibility, Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut rewrote the rules.. of cool.

Dil Chahta Hai changed the way Hindi films looked and how young people in them spoke. Much has been rightfully written and discussed ABout its game-changing sensibility, enduring cultural impact and what it meant, and continues to mean, to an entire generation who felt seen ...for the first time.

But among its many achievements, and the fact that it still very much holds up Today, 20 years on it remains The definitive Hindi movie about male friendships.