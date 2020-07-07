'Dil Bechara' Trailer Gets Most Likes in 24 Hours, Beats 'Endgame'

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on 6 July and has been receiving a lot of love. Dil Bechara is very special for the makers as well as fans of the late actor, who will celebrate Sushant through the movie, which premieres on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.

Within a few hours of release, the film's trailer received more than 4.3 million likes on YouTube, making it the trailer garnering the highest number of likes within 24 hours. With this, it also left behind Avengers Endgame trailer which held the record earlier with 3.2 million likes.