'Dil Bechara' Trailer Gets Most Likes in 24 Hours, Beats 'Endgame'
The trailer has received more than 4.3 million likes in 24 hours.
The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on 6 July and has been receiving a lot of love. Dil Bechara is very special for the makers as well as fans of the late actor, who will celebrate Sushant through the movie, which premieres on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
Within a few hours of release, the film's trailer received more than 4.3 million likes on YouTube, making it the trailer garnering the highest number of likes within 24 hours. With this, it also left behind Avengers Endgame trailer which held the record earlier with 3.2 million likes.
The video begins with Sanjana Sanghi introducing herself as Kizzie Basu. She also adds that she has cancer. Right then Sushant makes a smashing entry. He too reveals that he battled a disease, and thereon both form a connection. The duo share laughs, cry together and promise to complete their 'un-fairy' tale.
Dil Bechara is based on John Green's famous novel The Fault in Our Stars. It also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi's debut as an actor. A day before the trailer dropped, Mukesh, AR Rahman, Sanjana and all those associated with the film remembered Rajput and wrote that he will always hold a special place in their hearts
