Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant, Sanjana Embark on an Emotional Ride

The video begins with Sanjana Sanghi introducing herself as Kizzie Basu. She also adds that she has cancer. Right then Sushant makes a smashing entry. He too reveals that he battled a disease, and thereon both form a connection. The duo share laughs, cry together and promise to complete their 'un-fairy' tale.

Seeing Sushant light up those few minutes breaks our hearts once again. For his fans and for countless others still grappling with the reality that he is no more, Dil Bechara becomes a celebration of love and the legacy that the actor left behind. We are also excited to see Sanjana Sanghi make her debut in this challenging role.