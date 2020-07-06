Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant, Sanjana Embark on an Emotional Ride
The film premieres on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has finally dropped. Dil Bechara is very special for the makers as well as fans of the late actor, who will celebrate Sushant through the movie, which premieres on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
Take a look at the trailer:
The video begins with Sanjana Sanghi introducing herself as Kizzie Basu. She also adds that she has cancer. Right then Sushant makes a smashing entry. He too reveals that he battled a disease, and thereon both form a connection. The duo share laughs, cry together and promise to complete their 'un-fairy' tale.
Seeing Sushant light up those few minutes breaks our hearts once again. For his fans and for countless others still grappling with the reality that he is no more, Dil Bechara becomes a celebration of love and the legacy that the actor left behind. We are also excited to see Sanjana Sanghi make her debut in this challenging role.
Dil Bechara is based on John Green's famous novel The Fault in Our Stars. It also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi's debut as an actor. A day before the trailer dropped, Mukesh, AR Rahman, Sanjana and all those associated with the film remembered Rajput and wrote that he will always hold a special place in their hearts.
