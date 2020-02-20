Didn’t Want Muslim Villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’, Says Farah Khan
While opening up about her directorial debut film Main Hoon Na on the podcast ‘Picture Ke Peeche’, Farah Khan spoke about what influenced her decision while fleshing out the villain character in the film. Suniel Shetty plays the antagonist in Main Hoon Na.
According to a press release, Farah Khan said that she specifically did not want the villain to be a Muslim. Moreover, she added that she deliberately chose the name ‘Khan’ for Suniel Shetty’s right-hand man in the film who eventually realises that he was being misled by the wrong person.
Main Hoon Na starred Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty in main roles. It released in 2004. Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of an army man who goes undercover on a mission to ensure the safety of one of his colleague’s daughter.
On the podcast, Khan revealed that she initially had ideas for Main Hoon Na 2 in which SRK’s Major Ram would go for a new mission after 15 years. However, she has given up on that idea.
Khan also shared other interesting anecdotes from when she was prepping and shooting for the film. She revealed that it was initially Ayesha Takia who had been chosen for the role of Sanjana Bakshi. However, Takia lost out on the film as she had committed to Imtiaz Ali’s Socha Na Tha and had to back out from Main Hoon Na. Amrita Rao was then brought in to replace Ayesha Takia.
Other actors who were almost a part of Main Hoon Na include Hrithik Roshan, who was being considered for the role of Lucky (Zayed Khan) but refused to do it. She briefly also considered Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan.
