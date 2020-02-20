Didn’t Want Muslim Villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’, Says Farah Khan

While opening up about her directorial debut film Main Hoon Na on the podcast ‘Picture Ke Peeche’, Farah Khan spoke about what influenced her decision while fleshing out the villain character in the film. Suniel Shetty plays the antagonist in Main Hoon Na.

According to a press release, Farah Khan said that she specifically did not want the villain to be a Muslim. Moreover, she added that she deliberately chose the name ‘Khan’ for Suniel Shetty’s right-hand man in the film who eventually realises that he was being misled by the wrong person.