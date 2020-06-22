The 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring Dia Mirza and R Madhavan might be getting a sequel sometime soon, reports Mid-Day. According to the report, while the makers have been looking to make a sequel for some time now, they might have found a script to their liking now.A source told the publication, “The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena (the characters essayed by Madhavan and Mirza respectively). The script is in the final stage of development.”Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also starred Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher. On the work front, R Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer from ISRO who was accused of being a spy and imprisoned for 50 days in a case that was later ruled to be false. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.