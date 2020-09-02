HC Asks Dharma Productions to Reply to Plea on ‘Gunjan Saxena’
Delhi HC seeks replies of Dharma Productions, Netflix and Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena on the Centre’s plea.
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court asked Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and others to file a reply on the Centre's plea against their film Gunjan Saxena. Earlier, the Centre had claimed that the Indian Air Force’s image was dented as the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl shows that the force is gender biased.
According to PTI, the Delhi High Court seeks the replies of Dharma Productions, Netflix and former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena on the Centre’s plea to stop streaming of the film. The matter has now been listed for 18 September.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.