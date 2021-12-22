Delhi Govt Declares Ranveer Singh-Starrer '83' Tax-Free

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been declared tax free by the Delhi government, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film follows Indian cricket team's win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev by defeating West Indies in the finals to bag their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. Deepika Padukone plays Dev's wife Romi.

83 will release in theatres on 24 December.