Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya to Star in Shakun Batra’s Next Film
Karan Johar and director Shakun Batra are all set to collaborate once again, on a relationship drama. The yet-untitled film will star Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in key roles. Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons, will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar. The film will have a Valentine’s Day release in 2021.
Talking about the project, Karan said, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions - Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us.”
Shakun added, “I have had a wonderful journey with Karan and his production house for almost a decade now, and I can’t wait to get back into the director’s chair for my next. It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.” The film, which will go on floors early next year, will hit the screens on February 12, 2021.
Shakun and Karan have also collaborated for a Netflix documentary based on Ma Anand Sheela’s life. Apart from giving a personalized insight into the controversial figure’s life, the documentary will also be featuring candid conversation between Ma Anand Sheela and Karan Johar. Shakun Batra is the showrunner for the documentary and said, “Some believe she’s the epitome of feminism, a pop icon, and others view her as the criminal mastermind behind one of America’s biggest scandals.”
