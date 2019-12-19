Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya to Star in Shakun Batra’s Next Film

Karan Johar and director Shakun Batra are all set to collaborate once again, on a relationship drama. The yet-untitled film will star Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in key roles. Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons, will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar. The film will have a Valentine’s Day release in 2021.

Talking about the project, Karan said, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions - Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us.”