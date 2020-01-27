Deepika, Rishi Kapoor to Star in Remake of De Niro’s ‘The Intern’
Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor are set to star in the Bollywood remake of 2015 comedy The Intern, which stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The film will be
jointly produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros India and Deepika's Ka Productions, and is expected to release in 2021.
Directed by Nancy Meyers (Something’s Gotta Give, The Parent Trap) The Intern is the story of a 70-year-old widower, who gets bored of retirement and decides to apply as an intern at an online fashion site.
“The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and Azure are officially making this film in India,” Rishi Kapoor said in a statement.
Deepika added, “The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”
The project is a part of the strategic partnership between Warner Bros and Azure Entertainment to jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the Warner Bros library including the Hindi adaptation of thriller Infernal Affairs on which Martin Scorsese'sThe Departed was also based.
Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which released on 10 January. She will play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, and is set to produce and star in a film based on the Mahabharata.
(With inputs from PTI)
