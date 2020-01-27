Deepika, Rishi Kapoor to Star in Remake of De Niro’s ‘The Intern’

Directed by Nancy Meyers (Something’s Gotta Give, The Parent Trap) The Intern is the story of a 70-year-old widower, who gets bored of retirement and decides to apply as an intern at an online fashion site.

“The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and Azure are officially making this film in India,” Rishi Kapoor said in a statement.

Deepika added, “The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”