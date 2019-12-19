Deepika, ‘Chhapaak’ Team Cancel Delhi Promotions Amid CAA Protests

The makers of the film, in an official statement, have said that promoting the film in Delhi in the current atmosphere would be “insensitive” as the city is “going through an emotional upheaval and unrest.”

The statement read, “We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand.”