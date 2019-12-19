Deepika, ‘Chhapaak’ Team Cancel Delhi Promotions Amid CAA Protests
Amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that are gaining ground across the country, Deepika Padukone and the team of Chhapaak have decided not to promote their film in Delhi. Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.
The makers of the film, in an official statement, have said that promoting the film in Delhi in the current atmosphere would be “insensitive” as the city is “going through an emotional upheaval and unrest.”
The statement read, “We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand.”
Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Aggarwal, who survived an acid attack in 2005 at the age of 15. Part of the film will reportedly explore the PIL that was subsequently filed in the Supreme Court in 2006 and which lead to the amendment of laws regarding acid attacks in 2013. Deepika plays a character named Malti in the film and Vikrant Massey’s role is modelled on that of Laxmi’s partner, social activist Alok Dixit.
Sharing the trailer, Deepika wrote on Instagram, “Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey...Chhapaak is all of that and more for me..Presenting the trailer of #Chhapaak”
Chhapaak will release on 20 January 2020.
