After MP, Chhattisgarh now Puducherry Makes ‘Chhapaak’ Tax-Free

After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it was Puducherry’s turn to declare Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak tax-free on Thursday. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, which releases on Friday is inspired by the real life story of an acid-attack survivor.

Both the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradhesh and Chhattisgarh, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel, made the announcement on Twitter and praised Chhapaak for the subject it tackles.