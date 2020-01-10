After MP, Chhattisgarh now Puducherry Makes ‘Chhapaak’ Tax-Free
After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it was Puducherry’s turn to declare Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak tax-free on Thursday. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, which releases on Friday is inspired by the real life story of an acid-attack survivor.
Both the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradhesh and Chhattisgarh, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel, made the announcement on Twitter and praised Chhapaak for the subject it tackles.
After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the CM of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy also announced giving Chhapaak a tax-free status.
However, with Deepika Padukone having gone to JNU and shown her solidarity with the students who were assaulted in the campus on Sunday, the release of the film has now become politicised and the BJP has criticised the move to make Chhapaak tax-free.
According to a report in IANS, a BJP spokesperson said, "Kamal Nath ji is never tired of blaming Modi for not releasing money or Shivraj ji for his legacy of an empty treasury as an excuse for his inability to waive farmers' debt in the state or checking of unemployment! However, the moment Deepika Padukone joined the traitors against Modi he decided to exempt all her films. Kamal Nath ji should let the people of Madhya Pradesh know whether bread for the farmer is more important or butter chicken and vodka for Deepika's home?"
With several BJP leaders having also called for a boycott of the film, all eyes are now on the box-office numbers of the Deepika Padukone film, which is receiving a good pre-release buzz from previews and press screenings.
(with inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)