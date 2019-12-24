Writer Claims Credit for Deepika’s ‘Chhapaak’, Moves High Court

Bharti said since then he has been working on the script and approaching several artists and producers, including Fox Star Studio, for narration. “However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio, which is the production house for Chhapaak,” the plea said.

Bharti's advocate Ashok Sarogi said the plaintiff later came to know that an identical film is being produced by the defendants (Fox Star Studio and others) and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The writer claims he submitted complaints to the producers but did not get any reply following which he approached the high court.

He has also sought for an expert to be appointed to compare his script and that of Chhapaak. Sarogi said the plea will be heard by a vacation bench of the high court on December 27.

Chhapaak, based on the life of acid atack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is slated for release on 10 January, 2020.