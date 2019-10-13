Here’s Why Deepika Burned a Prosthetic After Shooting ‘Chhapaak’
Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is inspired from the life of an acid attack survivor, is undoubtedly one of her most ambitious projects so far. On 13 October, Deepika opened up about her experience working on the film.
While speaking at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela in Mumbai, Deepika opened up about something deeply personal. She said that she ended up burning a particular piece of prosthetic right after finishing the filming for Chhapaak because of the way the entire experience made her feel. “We got a piece of prosthetic and burned it and I watched it burn,” said Deepika.
Playing an acid attack survivor was difficult and Deepika had to work really hard to play the character. She also added that it’s by far one of the hardest roles she has had to take up. Prosthetics were a huge part of Chhapaak’s production. Deepika also added that it would take almost three hours to get that done before the actual filming could begin.
On Ranveer vs Ranbir
Having worked with both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Deepika called them both “sefless.” “With Ranbir, I have never seen him prepare. I don’t know when he does it. With Ranveer, on the other hand, you get to see the process. You see him carry the mood,” said Deepika.
At the age of 33, Deepika boasts of a prolific career. At the Movie Mela she confessed that her favourite film to work on so far was Piku. “If I could do that movie all over again, I would. It happened so effortlessly. I miss it. The camera would just follow us and we would do our own thing. Working with Irrfan was really...I really had to prepare myself. I had the loveliest time working with him,” said Deepika.
On Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Recalling her filmmaking experience with Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika spoke about her early days on his set. “This probably was my first day on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set. He threw me into the deep end. He changes things all the time. Then you’ll hear a rumour that he has changed the scene. He will say ‘Don’t say any lines from the page-three scene, just show it with your eyes.’ So, how do you do that?” She further mentioned other elaborate impromptu changes that occurred on the sets of SLB.
“The entire process with him is stressful. You have to blow his mind,” she added.
