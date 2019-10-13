Here’s Why Deepika Burned a Prosthetic After Shooting ‘Chhapaak’

Recalling her filmmaking experience with Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika spoke about her early days on his set. “This probably was my first day on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set. He threw me into the deep end. He changes things all the time. Then you’ll hear a rumour that he has changed the scene. He will say ‘Don’t say any lines from the page-three scene, just show it with your eyes.’ So, how do you do that?” She further mentioned other elaborate impromptu changes that occurred on the sets of SLB.

“The entire process with him is stressful. You have to blow his mind,” she added.