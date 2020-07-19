Deepika Padukone and Prabhas Come Together for a Sci-Fi Film

According to reports, the film has been tentatively titled Prabhas 21. Reportedly, the film will be set in the backdrop of a fictional third world war. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin will be helming the big-budgeted project. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Reportedly, the film will start rolling in April next year and is expected to release in 2022. The pre-production work of the film is yet to start. The makers will make a decision on the same post-COVID-19 situation.