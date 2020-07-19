Deepika Padukone and Prabhas Come Together for a Sci-Fi Film
Actor Deepika Padukone took to social media to announce her next film starring Prabhas.
Actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to announce her pan India film with actor Prabhas. She wrote, "Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead."
According to reports, the film has been tentatively titled Prabhas 21. Reportedly, the film will be set in the backdrop of a fictional third world war. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin will be helming the big-budgeted project. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be sharing screen space for the first time.
Reportedly, the film will start rolling in April next year and is expected to release in 2022. The pre-production work of the film is yet to start. The makers will make a decision on the same post-COVID-19 situation.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.