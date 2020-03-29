Here’s a Full List of the Winners of Critics’ Choice Film Awards
Ranveer Singh won the Critic’s Choice Film Award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Gully Boy and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan won the Best Actor (Female) award for Soni. In addition to Best Actor, Gully Boy also bagged the award for Best Director which went to Zoya Akhtar.
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the news and wrote that he was happy to impress the critics with his performance in the film.
Soni actress also went ahead and congratulated her fellow winners.
Critics’ Choice Film Awards winners were announced on Saturday. The event that was supposed to be held on March 14 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The team of Critics Choice Film Awards then decided to announce the winners digitally.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Hindi:
Best Actor Male- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor Female- Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)
Best Director- Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best Film- Gully Boy
Best Writing- Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)
Telugu:
Best Actor Male- Nani (Jersey)
Best Actor Female- Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)
Best Director- Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)
Best Film- Mallesham
Best Writing- Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)
Tamil:
Best Actor Male- Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)
Best Actor Female- Amala Paul (Aadai)
Best Director- Thiagararajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)
Best Film- Super Deluxe
Best Writing- Thiagararajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)
Bengali:
Best Actor Male- Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)
Best Actor Female- Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)
Best Director- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)
Best Film- Kedara
Best Writing- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)
Gujarati:
Best Actor Male- Jayesh More (Hellaro)
Best Actor Female- Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)
Best Director- Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)
Best Film- Hellaro
Best Writing- Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)
Kannada:
Best Actor Male- Rishi (Kavaludaari)
Best Actor Female- B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)
Best Director- Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)
Best Film- Bell Bottom
Best Writing- Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)
Malayalam:
Best Actor Male- Mammootty (Unda)
Best Actor Female- Parvathy (Uyare)
Best Director- Aashiq Abu (Virus)
Best Film- Kumbalangi Nights
Best Writing- Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)
Marathi:
Best Actor Male- Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)
Best Actor Female- Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)
Best Director- Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)
Best Film- Dhappa
Best Writing- Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)