With Celebs Locked In, Bollywood’s Paparazzi Is Waiting, Watching

“Most photographers are also wearing face masks while doing their rounds now” says Manav, “we have asked them not to mingle amongst each other. Most of my photographers roam around solo on bikes, so it’s not so dangerous.”

“I have told my boys to wear face masks and not to hang around together too much, because normally everybody sits around in one place while they wait for celebrities. They have alcohol based hand sanitisers on them, so they are taking all precautions,” Viral adds.

Flash to the Future

With experts modestly estimating that the time taken for things to return to normal to be at least a couple of months, how bad is it going to be for these photographers to keep earning despite the drought of celeb spottings?

“As of now all my photographers are with me, there is no question of letting them go. Even if I have to pay them from my pocket, their salaries will be paid,” says Manav.

“All my photographers will be paid their salaries, just because you are sick it doesn’t mean that people working for you should suffer. My photographers have been with me right through the good times and bad times and now these are bad times for them so I will stand by them,” adds Viral.

Yogen Shah talks about a case where one of his lensmen did not want to step out of his home, “One of my photographers told me that his parents had told him not to go to work, so I had to allow him, we don’t want to force anyone to come to work at this time.”