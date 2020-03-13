All About the Namaste: PeeCee On Staying Safe from Coronavirus

Priyanka’s post is a compilation of a few stills wherein she can be seen greeting crowds with a Namaste. “It’s all about the Namaste. An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!”, Priyanka wrote.

After Anupam Kher and Salman Khan, Priyanka is the third actor to suggest people stay away from handshakes as a precaution against contracting and spreading the disease.