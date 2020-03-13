All About the Namaste: PeeCee On Staying Safe from Coronavirus
Owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken to Instagram to suggest people stick to the traditional Namaste while greeting others. She added this manner of greeting might be dated, but it fits in the current situation. She also asked people to stay safe.
Priyanka’s post is a compilation of a few stills wherein she can be seen greeting crowds with a Namaste. “It’s all about the Namaste. An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!”, Priyanka wrote.
After Anupam Kher and Salman Khan, Priyanka is the third actor to suggest people stay away from handshakes as a precaution against contracting and spreading the disease.
A few days back Salman posted a picture of himself in the gym, urging his fans to use Namaste and Salam while greeting each-other. He added that people can embrace each-other after the virus is contained.
Anupam Kher had also tweeted that the “age old Indian way” can be used to address people. The caption to his video post reads: “Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies.Try it.#caronavirus”
Wuhan (China) is the epicenter of the virus, cases registered in the city have reached a plateau. The pandemic, however, has made inroads into Italy, India and other handful countries in the world. Travel restrictions and state guidelines have been issued in the light of the new development. Bollywood and Hollywood have postponed films which were due to release in March. The revenue of the entertainment industry is likely to dip till the pandemic viral infection recedes.
