Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ Release Deferred ?

Ayan Mukerji’s was in the last leg of shooting his directorial, Brahmastra. However, following the prevalence of Coronavirus pandemic, the shoot has been deferred. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in its ensemble. The film was set to release on 4 December.

According to reports, the shoot has been postponed and hence the release date could be pushed as well. A source told Mumbai Mirror that Ayan and Ranbir delayed the shoot, so that the crew is not put to risk. “So, for now, the shoot has been shifted to April,” the source informed.