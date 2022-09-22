'Code Name Tiranga' Teaser: Parineeti Chopra & Hardy Sandhu Fight for the Nation
'Code Name Tiranga' starring Parineeti Chopra and Hardy Sandhu is slated for its theatrical release on 14 October.
The teaser of filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming spy-thriller Code Name Tiranga, starring Parineeti Chopra and Hardy Sandhu in lead roles was released on Thursday, 22 September. This will be Parineeti's second project with the director after their collaboration on Netflix's The Girl on the Train.
The teaser gives us a glimpse of Parineeti's all new avatar, as a spy on a mission for her country. It begins with a montage of action-packed sequences, wherein Parineeti picks up the guns for her nation's pride, and fearlessly chases down terrorists across the world.
The teaser also features Sandhu, who is likely to play Parineeti's love inerest in the film. We also get a glimpse of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya's characters in the film.
Taking to social media, Parineeti shared the teaser of Code Name Tiranga with her fans and wrote, "Honoured to be a part of this mission for my country. Excited to be collaborating with two of my favs! @harrdysandhu and @ribhu_dasgupta! Let the ACTION BEGIN!"
Just a few days ago, Parineeti had also unveiled her first look poster from the film on Instagram. She captioned the post, "NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE. #CodeNameTiranga Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii @harrdysandhu on this one!"
The film will also mark Dasgupta's return to the espionage genre, who directed the first episode of Netflix's spy series Bard of Blood, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hungar, Vivek B Agrawal, and Bhushan Kumar, Code Name Tiranga is slated for its theatrical release on 14 October.
