'Code Name Tiranga' Teaser: Parineeti Chopra & Hardy Sandhu Fight for the Nation

The teaser gives us a glimpse of Parineeti's all new avatar, as a spy on a mission for her country. It begins with a montage of action-packed sequences, wherein Parineeti picks up the guns for her nation's pride, and fearlessly chases down terrorists across the world.

The teaser also features Sandhu, who is likely to play Parineeti's love inerest in the film. We also get a glimpse of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya's characters in the film.