‘Chhapaak’ IMDB Rating Dips, Twitter Suspects Deliberate Attack

On 7 January, Deepika Padukone joined a protest rally at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the attack that took place on JNU students on 5 January. She was seen attending the protest and meeting JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh with folded hands. The actor received praise from many Bollywood celebrities for her courage and stance.

During one of the promotional events for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was also asked about her opinion on the incident. The actor replied, “I am proud to see that we are not scared to express ourselves. The fact that we are considering this and speaking about it, irrespective of the point of view we have, is a great thing to witness.”

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and is based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.