‘Chhapaak’ IMDB Rating Dips, Twitter Suspects Deliberate Attack
Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the JNU protest rally on 5 January caused quite a stir on social media as #BoycottChhapaak started trending. The Meghna Gulzar directorial released on 10 January and has witnessed low figures at the box office with Chhapaak earning only Rs 18 crore in the first three days of its release. This figure is much lower than that of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji which raked in Rs 59.75 over the weekend.
Now, it seems like Chhapaak’s IMDB ratings have also been hit. On IMDB Chhapaak’’s rating has fallen to 4.6, while Tanhaji stands at 8.7. Out of the 10,501 voters so far, almost 6000 voters have given it the lowest rating and almost 3,200 have rated it 10.
Many Twitter users have suspected that this is the result of a deliberate ploy to attack Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.
Users think this is an extension of the #BoycottChhapaak trend that took over Twitter in light of her appearance at the JNU protest rally to support the attacked students.
On 7 January, Deepika Padukone joined a protest rally at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the attack that took place on JNU students on 5 January. She was seen attending the protest and meeting JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh with folded hands. The actor received praise from many Bollywood celebrities for her courage and stance.
During one of the promotional events for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was also asked about her opinion on the incident. The actor replied, “I am proud to see that we are not scared to express ourselves. The fact that we are considering this and speaking about it, irrespective of the point of view we have, is a great thing to witness.”
Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and is based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
