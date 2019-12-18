‘Chhapaak’ Song: Deepika and Vikrant Do Some Romantic ‘Nok Jhok’

A new song from Deepika Padukone’s much awaited next release Chhapaak has dropped online. The song titled Nok Jhok...is sung by Siddharth Mahadevan with music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

Nok Jhok is delightfully picturised on Deepika and Vikrant Massey and conveys excitement of the initial pangs of love between their characters Malti and Amol in the film. Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is inspired by the life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi and is scheduled to release on 10 January 2020.

Deepika shared a link to the song on her Twitter account with the message: “Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai,aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar... Here’s Malti & Amol’s #NokJhok”