Chhalaang Trailer: It’s a Face-Off Between Rajkummar and Zeeshan
The trailer of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao’s Chhalaang will brighten up your day.
The just released trailer of Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang featuring Rajkummar Rao, Mohammed Zeeshan, Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Ila Arun, Saurabh Shukla and Satish Kaushik will surely bring a smile to your face. According to the makers, Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT master for who, it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done - teach.
This is the first time after 5 films that Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao are collaborating for a comedy film. Chhalaang drops on Amazon Prime Video on 13 November, for now take a look at the film’s trailer here:
