CBI Summons 2 Mumbai Police Officers in Sushant Singh Rajput Case
The investigating officer of the case. along with a sub-inspector have been summoned by the CBI team.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, summoned two Mumbai Police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, as per ANI. The personnel summoned are Bhushan Belnekar, the investigating officer in the case and a sub-inspector from Bandra police station.
According to reports, they have been summoned to a guest house where the CBI team has been questioning people in relation to the probe.
Recently, the team visited a resort where Sushant had spent two months. They questioned the staff of Waterstone Resort for more than two hours to determine how Sushant was behaving during his stay there.
It came a day after the CBI, probing the actor's death, recreated the crime scene at Sushant's Bandra apartment.
On 19 August, the Supreme Court had rejected Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty's petition of transferring the case from Bihar to Mumbai, handing over the investigation into Sushant's death to the CBI.
On 28 July, an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea and her family have also been accused of siphoning off funds from Sushant's account.
