CBI Summons 2 Mumbai Police Officers in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, summoned two Mumbai Police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, as per ANI. The personnel summoned are Bhushan Belnekar, the investigating officer in the case and a sub-inspector from Bandra police station.

According to reports, they have been summoned to a guest house where the CBI team has been questioning people in relation to the probe.

Recently, the team visited a resort where Sushant had spent two months. They questioned the staff of Waterstone Resort for more than two hours to determine how Sushant was behaving during his stay there.