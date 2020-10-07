CBI Probe Matches AIIMS Findings in Sushant Case: Report

A few days back, AIIMS Forensics Head Dr Sudhir Gupta had told India Today that a seven-member team of doctors had concluded that Sushant died by suicide after reevaluating his post-mortem and viscera reports. “Everyone had doubts when the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. We investigated all the doubts and then came to this conclusion. A seven-member team of senior doctors concluded that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide”, he had said.

Rhea Chakraborty had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of consumption and procurement of drugs for Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)