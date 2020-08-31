CBI Likely to Quiz Sushant's Sister Meetu on Events of June 8-13
Meetu Singh has been summoned on Monday, 31 August.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned for the fourth day on Monday, 31 August. The CBI has also summoned the late actor's sister Meetu Singh, who stayed with Sushant from June 8-13. The central probe agency is likely to ask Meetu to recount in detail what happened in those six days. Sushant died by suicide on 14 June.
Here are some questions that the CBI is likely to ask Meetu Singh:
Why did Sushant call you to his house on 8 June?
Who all were present at his house when you reached and what was the environment there like?
Did Sushant or Siddharth Pithani or any person in the house inform you that Rhea left the house a while back?
Did anyone inform you about the fight between Sushant and Rhea?
Did you have any idea that Sushant’s mental health had deteriorated the last few days?
Were you aware what medicines Sushant had been taking?
Between 8 and 13, what were the kind of conversations you had with all the other people staying at Sushant’s house?
Did you speak with Rhea even once between the 8 and 13?
Did you see Sushant trying to contact Rhea?
What did Sushant tell you about Rhea during your time at his house?
Was Sushant upset that Rhea left the house?
Did you ever feel that Sushant was depressed or did you see him taking some medicines?
Did you make Sushant talk to any of your family members?
Did Sushant ever drink or smoke in front of you?
Sushant has been accused of taking drugs, what do you have to say about that?
When you left for your house on the 13, what were things like at Sushant’s house?
What was your last conversation with Sushant before you left?
After you left, did you speak with Sushant or Rhea or any other person living at his house?
Did you feel that Sushant could kill himself a few hours after you left?
When Sushant didn’t answer your call on 14 June, why did you think something was fishy and why did you call Siddharth Pithani right after?
Did nobody call to inform you that Sushant wasn’t opening the door of his room on 14 June?
Did you suggest that Siddharth Pithani calls a locksmith or breaks open the door?
Who informed you about Sushant’s death?
Did your husband suggest that Sushant’s body should be brought down and put on the floor?
Who all were present at Sushant’s house when you reached after his death, what did his room look like then?
Who called the Police and the ambulance?
Why did you go to Cooper Hospital with Sandip Ssingh?
Did you know Sandip Ssingh? Was he really Sushant’s friend?
Why do you feel there’s some foul play in Sushant’s death?
Why have you accused Rhea of abetting Sushant’s suicide?
Is there anyone else, apart from Rhea, who you think could be behind this? If yes, why?
As per a report by India Today, Sushant's other sister Priyanka Singh and her husband may also be summoned by the CBI. A joint grilling of the sisters and Rhea is likely to take place. Earlier, Rhea had alleged that Priyanka Singh had molested her.
Sushant's family has also accused Rhea of abetment to suicide and embezzlement of funds.
