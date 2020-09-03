Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sushant's Therapist Arrives at DRDO

Rhea Chakraborty's family has been in the scanner ever since the investigating agencies started the probe. While ED is focussing on the money-laundering angle, the CBI is looking into the death. The ED has called in Varun Mathur (Sushant's business partner) and Rishabh Thakkar (Rhea's friend), along with Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning. Meanwhile, the CBI has also summoned Rhea's father Indrajit, Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani and the actor's home staff, Neeraj.

CEO of Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Bunty Sachdeh, has been summoned by the CBI. Sushant's managers Disha Salian and Shruti Modi used to work for Cornerstone. CBI will interrogate Bunty regarding the death of Disha Salian.