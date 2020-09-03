Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sushant's Therapist Arrives at DRDO
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is on.
Sushant's Therapist Arrives at DRDO Guesthouse for Questioning
Sushant's therapist Susan Walker arrived at DRDO guesthouse. Susan in an interview said that Sushant was allegedly suffering from bipolar disorder and that led to him depression and hypomania. She claimed that she met Sushant Singh Rajpt and Rhea Chakraborty in 2019.
CBI Records Statement of the Locksmith Who Was Called by Siddharth Pithani
CBI summoned and recorded a statement of the locksmith who helped break open the door on 14 June. Pithani in his statement with the CBI said that they were worried on the morning of 14 June when Sushant Singh Rajput was locked in and wasn't opening the door. According to the CBI, Pithani said that he and the other waited and then called a locksmith to help break open the door. Pithani said that the locksmith was not told whose flat it was to conceal identity.
NCB Nabs Another Person, Was in Touch with Rhea's Brother Showik
Narcotics Control Bureau has caught another person who was allegedly in touch with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. The person nabbed today was in touch with Basit Parihar, who, along with Suryadeep Malhotra, allegdly have connections with Showik Chakraborty.
NCB Brings Zaid Vilatra For Court Hearing
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra Mumbai after alleged drugs chats with Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty have surfaced. Vilatra was brought in for first hearing today.
CBI, ED to Question Rhea Chakraborty's Father, Brother Showik Chakraborty and Rhea's Friend Rishabh Thakkar
Rhea Chakraborty's family has been in the scanner ever since the investigating agencies started the probe. While ED is focussing on the money-laundering angle, the CBI is looking into the death. The ED has called in Varun Mathur (Sushant's business partner) and Rishabh Thakkar (Rhea's friend), along with Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning. Meanwhile, the CBI has also summoned Rhea's father Indrajit, Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani and the actor's home staff, Neeraj.
CEO of Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Bunty Sachdeh, has been summoned by the CBI. Sushant's managers Disha Salian and Shruti Modi used to work for Cornerstone. CBI will interrogate Bunty regarding the death of Disha Salian.
