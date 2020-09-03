Live

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sushant's Therapist Arrives at DRDO

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is on.

Quint Entertainment
Updated03 Sep 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Bollywood
2 min read
CBI, ED and NCB continue investigation.
Sushant's Therapist Arrives at DRDO Guesthouse for Questioning

Sushant's therapist Susan Walker arrived at DRDO guesthouse. Susan in an interview said that Sushant was allegedly suffering from bipolar disorder and that led to him depression and hypomania. She claimed that she met Sushant Singh Rajpt and Rhea Chakraborty in 2019.

8:46 AM, 03 Sep

CBI Records Statement of the Locksmith Who Was Called by Siddharth Pithani

CBI summoned and recorded a statement of the locksmith who helped break open the door on 14 June. Pithani in his statement with the CBI said that they were worried on the morning of 14 June when Sushant Singh Rajput was locked in and wasn't opening the door. According to the CBI, Pithani said that he and the other waited and then called a locksmith to help break open the door. Pithani said that the locksmith was not told whose flat it was to conceal identity.

8:41 AM, 03 Sep

NCB Nabs Another Person, Was in Touch with Rhea's Brother Showik

Narcotics Control Bureau has caught another person who was allegedly in touch with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. The person nabbed today was in touch with Basit Parihar, who, along with Suryadeep Malhotra, allegdly have connections with Showik Chakraborty.

6:53 AM, 03 Sep

NCB Brings Zaid Vilatra For Court Hearing

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra Mumbai after alleged drugs chats with Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty have surfaced. Vilatra was brought in for first hearing today.

6:53 AM, 03 Sep

CBI, ED to Question Rhea Chakraborty's Father, Brother Showik Chakraborty and Rhea's Friend Rishabh Thakkar

Rhea Chakraborty's family has been in the scanner ever since the investigating agencies started the probe. While ED is focussing on the money-laundering angle, the CBI is looking into the death. The ED has called in Varun Mathur (Sushant's business partner) and Rishabh Thakkar (Rhea's friend), along with Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning. Meanwhile, the CBI has also summoned Rhea's father Indrajit, Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani and the actor's home staff, Neeraj.

CEO of Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Bunty Sachdeh, has been summoned by the CBI. Sushant's managers Disha Salian and Shruti Modi used to work for Cornerstone. CBI will interrogate Bunty regarding the death of Disha Salian.

Published: 03 Sep 2020, 07:24 AM IST

