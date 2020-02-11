CBFC Censors Kartik & Sara’s Intimate Scenes From ‘Love Aaj Kal’

As per the censored list, the kissing scene, in the very beginning of the film, has been reduced to a flash and the lovemaking sequence has also been modified. The board has even asked the makers to blur the visuals of cleavage that is shown after the lovemaking scene.

This is not the end. The CBFC has directed Imtiaz Ali and team to remove shots of Kartik and Sara undressing themselves. And finally, audio censoring has also been done. A sexually abusive word has been replaced with ‘a**’. The words ‘f**k’, ‘f*****g’ have also muted. Finally, ‘Haraamzaadon’ has been replaced with ‘Saale besharmo’.

The Censor Board handed over the certificate on 5 February.