CBFC Censors Kartik & Sara’s Intimate Scenes From ‘Love Aaj Kal’
We are all waiting for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal, set to hit theatres on 14 February. A lot is being talked about the on-screen chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. However like most films, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to do away with certain scenes in this film too.
Despite Love Aaj Kal being passed with a U/A certificate still most of the intimate shots have been axed.
As per the censored list, the kissing scene, in the very beginning of the film, has been reduced to a flash and the lovemaking sequence has also been modified. The board has even asked the makers to blur the visuals of cleavage that is shown after the lovemaking scene.
This is not the end. The CBFC has directed Imtiaz Ali and team to remove shots of Kartik and Sara undressing themselves. And finally, audio censoring has also been done. A sexually abusive word has been replaced with ‘a**’. The words ‘f**k’, ‘f*****g’ have also muted. Finally, ‘Haraamzaadon’ has been replaced with ‘Saale besharmo’.
The Censor Board handed over the certificate on 5 February.
Love Aaj Kal is the second installment of the 2009 film, that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The current film also focuses on two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma. While talking about working with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik had said, “He (Imtiaz) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening.” Some reports have suggested that Kartik will be playing a teenager from the 90s.
