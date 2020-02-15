Box Office: ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Opens Well on Day 1

The film however, has received negative reviews, with a sizeable section of critics panning the film. Nandini Ramnath from Scroll said, “Love Aaj Kal is crammed with non-sequitur conversations and faux philosophical musings, but the best bits are the dialogue-free montages, which reflect the beauty and purity of timeless ardour that the film seems to be aiming for.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal depicts love stories set in two different eras. The first takes place in the early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other, set in the present, happens between Veer and Zoe.