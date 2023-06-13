26 Years of ‘Border’: Gen-Z Watches (And Cries Through) This Cult Classic

Say what you will about the man but if you hear Sunny Deol’s voice from anywhere, you’ll know it’s him. If you hear a mimicry artist trying out their best Sunny Deol impression, you’ll know what they’re doing. I can still hear some of his dialogues ringing in my head.

I find it very difficult to believe that someone constantly loudly screaming at his soldiers in the battlefield bodes well during a covert war situation.

I appreciate that the film ends with an anti-war message, especially after getting us so attached to each and every character and their loved ones (the visual of Akshaye Khanna’s character Dharamvir’s mother walking across the battlefield with a sehra broke me).