Boney Kapoor To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father in Luv Ranjan's Next

Boney confirmed the news to Mid-Day saying that he had initially turned down the role due to pending committments as a producer, including Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Tamil film Valimai and Telugu film Vakeel Saab. Luv Ranjan approached him once again after seeing his cameo opposite brother Anil Kapoor in Anurag Kashyap's Netflix film AK vs AK which released in December.

Finally, it was Arjun Kapoor who convinced Boney to take on the role. "Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai to attend to my production," he told the publication.